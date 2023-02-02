A CROWD of fans gathered in York city centre to catch a glimpse of a 1980s popstar.

Former Bros lead singer, and a contestant in the most recent series of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, Matt Goss, was in York on Wednesday, February 1.

He came to perform three acoustic songs in an exclusive performance at Live Lounge of YO1 Radio studios, in Goodramgate, for two life-long Bros fans after they won an on-air competition to meet him in person.

Winners Elizabeth Matfin and Cheryl Unsworth, both from York, have been fans of Matt since they were teenagers – both during his time in Bros and during his solo career.

They got to ask Matt their own questions, alongside YO1 Radio's afternoon show host, Chris Marsden.

Cheryl said: “It was fantastic to meet Matt so close up.

Fans gathering outside YO1 Radio's Live Lounge (Image: YO1 Radio)

"I’ve been a ‘stalker’ since the beginning and once spent a whole night in a doorway in Maida Vale in London just to catch a glimpse”

Elizabeth, who runs a bridal shop in York, said: “I was always convinced I was going to marry him.

"I met him briefly in the 90s and gave him a roll of wallpaper I’d made when I was 14. It just said ‘I love you, Matt’ over and over!”

Matt admitted in the interview that one of his favourite things "in the world" is Yorkshire Pudding, and said he wanted to try a Yorkshire Pudding Wrap while he was in York.

Matt Goss appearing in Strictly in 2022 (Image: Guy Levy/BBC)

He said he's enjoyed shopping in York while he's been in the city and chatting to the public.

Managing Director of YO1 Radio, Wayne Chadwick, said: “We were delighted to have Matt join us in the Live Lounge. It is exactly why we created the studio.

"Rather than hiding away in a closed building, it’s great to see fans being able to gather outside and bring additional footfall to this part of the city.

"Matt spent loads of time with the fans, posing for selfies – and it certainly caused a buzz on Goodramgate. Watch this space for more of this in the future!”

Matt Goss will be performing at The Barbican next month (Image: York Barbican)

Matt will be back in York on Saturday, March 4, to perform at The Barbican as part of a UK Tour, The Matt Goss Experience.

Bros formed in 1986 with Matt's twin brother, Luke Goss, and their friend Craig Logan, and are best known for their greatest hits, 'When Will I Be Famous', and 'I Owe You Nothing.'

He partnered with Nadiya Bychkova in Strictly Come Dancing, in 2022, and was eliminated in the fourth week.

You can watch the interview and acoustic performance on YO1 Radio’s social media channels - @thisisyo1 – or by searching for YO1 Radio on YouTube.