INVESTIGATIONS are still continuing into a farmer's death on an East Yorkshire farm, more than nine months after the tragedy.

Henry Thirsk, a well-known Pocklington farmer and hotelier, died on a farm in Everingham, near Pocklington, on April 20.

His death shocked many people in Pocklington, where he owned the Feathers Hotel and where Pocklington Town FC play at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre.

The Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Richard Bryon, said he was a very well-known and successful businessman who did a lot for the town, including donating land for the amenity centre.

Humberside Police said at first that his death was 'unexplained' but later said it was being treated as 'unexpected,' and said investigations were seeking to establish the circumstances behind it.

Asked by The Press today as to whether officers had progressed in their inquiries over the last few months, a spokesperson said: "Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances of Mr Thirsk’s death, which is being treated as unexpected."

However, they added that the force might be in a better position to provide an update in about four week’s time.