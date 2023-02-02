More rural parts of North Yorkshire are enjoying faster broadband thanks to Quickline.

The East Yorkshire company is offering upto 1 Gbps broadband to new areas across North Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire, benefitting 10,000 homes and businesses.

Julian Chalk, Head of Network Enablement and Engagement at Quickline, said: “Our fibre service is a game-changer for communities which have endured slow, inconsistent broadband for too long.

“In just eight months, we’ve taken full fibre to more than 20 communities as part of our accelerated rollout programme.”

The new communities which can now receive Quickline’s fibre service include Deighton, south of York and Carlton, Camblesforth, Newland, Barlow and Drax, near Selby.

This follows Skelton, north of York, which went live last year.

In 2022, Quickline connected 2,000 rural communities in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire with what the company calls “game-changing internet speeds, transforming the broadband experience for those living and working in these rural areas.”

For more information about Quickline’s services for rural homes and businesses, visit www.quickline.co.uk.