You can now enjoy ‘fish and ships’ in York thanks to a new cruise on the Ouse.

City Cruises has partnered with Mr Chippy, combining a popular sightseeing business, with a much-loved fish & chip shop.

City Cruises commercial and marketing director Chris Pegg says the 90-minute trip promises an ‘unrivalled experience’ of delicious fish and chips and the best sights of the city.

The Fish & Chips Cruise is available for pre-booking only and will run on select dates from February to November. On board, guests will also be able to enjoy a wide range of refreshments available at the on-board bar, background music, and live captain's commentary.

Mr Chippy owner Andy Pericleous added: “Fish & Chips is a great British tradition and what better way to enjoy it than on a cruise while taking in the beautiful riverside of the city.”

As well as enjoying delicious Fish & Chips, guests on-board will also be supporting the local business community and keeping the tradition of Fish & Chips alive in York.

Supporting local businesses is akey pillars of the Good Business Charter that City Cruises signed up to in 2022.

To bllok, click on the link here.

https://www.cityexperiences.com/york/city-cruises/fish-and-chips-cruise/