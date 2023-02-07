The York Cycling Campaign says its '42 Ways to Transform York' proposals are about making cycling in the city safe, convenient, and accessible for everyone.

Chair Robyn Jankel said people often said to him: “I’d love to cycle in York, but it just feels far too dangerous." He said: "Lack of safe, accessible, direct routes, and no segregated cycle lanes, all make cycling in our city a daunting prospect. But it really shouldn’t be.

"We all know about the health benefits of cycling, but its impact on the quality of life within our communities is also measurable.

A cyclist pedals up towards Station Rise (Image: The Press)

"Cycling directly addresses so many of the ills we face today, from congestion and pollution in our beautiful city, to an overwhelmed NHS and the climate crisis."

The manifesto claims the current footstreets cycle ban creates a major barrier to cross-city cycling, forcing cyclists to 'dice with death on the gruesome inner ring road,' and it wants direct north-south and east-west cycle routes through the centre.

"These would be carefully chosen and clearly marked to make a safe corridor for people travelling across the city," it says.

It also claims the current ban sends a "powerful and explicitly negative" message to anyone thinking of taking up cycling: "YOU ARE NOT WELCOME HERE!"

"It’s hard to imagine that this city once branded itself as Britain’s Cycling City when its very heart is off limits to cyclists."

It also claims bringing back cycling would be great for business.

The manifesto also suggests replacing the inner ring road with a linear park and an inner green belt, with people-friendly transport alternatives provided.

It claims York only avoided 'Carmageddon' in the 1970s by the skin of its teeth when plans to create a dual carriageway around the beautiful city walls were narrowly defeated, thanks to a spirited citizen campaign.

"We should be thankful for their efforts, but the bastard child of this crazy scheme still lingers with us today in the shape of the inner ring road. The result? One of York’s most precious heritage assets is encased by a diesel sewer.

"You can view it in all its glory if you stroll along our ancient walls. This is our city: look within and celebrate; look out and despair!"

Other manifesto demands include: