CYCLING campaigners have launched a 42-point manifesto to transform York - including calls to replace the 'diesel sewer' inner ring road with a linear park and remove the cycle ban in city centre footstreets.
The York Cycling Campaign says its '42 Ways to Transform York' proposals are about making cycling in the city safe, convenient, and accessible for everyone.
Chair Robyn Jankel said people often said to him: “I’d love to cycle in York, but it just feels far too dangerous." He said: "Lack of safe, accessible, direct routes, and no segregated cycle lanes, all make cycling in our city a daunting prospect. But it really shouldn’t be.
"We all know about the health benefits of cycling, but its impact on the quality of life within our communities is also measurable.
"Cycling directly addresses so many of the ills we face today, from congestion and pollution in our beautiful city, to an overwhelmed NHS and the climate crisis."
The manifesto claims the current footstreets cycle ban creates a major barrier to cross-city cycling, forcing cyclists to 'dice with death on the gruesome inner ring road,' and it wants direct north-south and east-west cycle routes through the centre.
"These would be carefully chosen and clearly marked to make a safe corridor for people travelling across the city," it says.
It also claims the current ban sends a "powerful and explicitly negative" message to anyone thinking of taking up cycling: "YOU ARE NOT WELCOME HERE!"
"It’s hard to imagine that this city once branded itself as Britain’s Cycling City when its very heart is off limits to cyclists."
It also claims bringing back cycling would be great for business.
The manifesto also suggests replacing the inner ring road with a linear park and an inner green belt, with people-friendly transport alternatives provided.
It claims York only avoided 'Carmageddon' in the 1970s by the skin of its teeth when plans to create a dual carriageway around the beautiful city walls were narrowly defeated, thanks to a spirited citizen campaign.
"We should be thankful for their efforts, but the bastard child of this crazy scheme still lingers with us today in the shape of the inner ring road. The result? One of York’s most precious heritage assets is encased by a diesel sewer.
"You can view it in all its glory if you stroll along our ancient walls. This is our city: look within and celebrate; look out and despair!"
Other manifesto demands include:
- Creating a network of good-quality, well-lit, separate lanes which protect cyclists from traffic, on routes where people actually want to go.'
- Creating a ‘15-minute city’, where people can reach everything they need in 15 minutes or less, and by bike this meant two or three miles in either direction with convenient access, safe cycle parking and separated cycle routes.
- Restoring cycle access to link the centre with the suburbs
- Restoring sufficient safe cycle parking in the city centre
- Trialling electric cargo cycles to make freight deliveries to city centre businesses
- Dividing the city into sectors and limiting the ability to drive between them
- Introducing a workplace parking levy to boost active travel
- Removing some on-street parking to create cycle lanes
- Appointing a voluntary 'bicycle mayor', who can represent cyclists' needs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here