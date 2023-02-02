York-based Volvo dealership Ray Chapman Motors has taken over two dealerships in West Yorkshire, doubling its size.

The buy-out of Clive Brook Volvo in Bradford and Huddersfield gives the Chapman family four dealerships, adding to York and Malton, making it one of the largest Volvo dealerships in the country.

Clive Brook first opened his dealership in Canal Road, Bradford, 15 years ago, but after 40 years in the trade is retiring.

He said: “The time has now come for me to retire and to pass on our much-loved business, team members and loyal customers to the capable and enthusiastic hands of the Chapman family.

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director of Ray Chapman Motors, said: “Clive has created a motoring retailer legacy in the North over the past few decades, and we look forward to continuing the exceptional experience, trust and relationships that he has built with Volvo drivers in Bradford and Huddersfield.”

Volvo Car UK Managing Director Kristian Elvefors has prased Clive Brooks for his dedication to Volvo, adding he couldn’t be happier with the takeover, noting Ray Chapman Motors is a multiple winner of Volvo Car UK’s Retailer of the Year award.