A survey shows York as enjoying a strong economic recovery.

Cities Outlook 2023, the Centre for Cities annual health check of Uk cities and large towns has ranked York as having the 8th highest employment rate in the country and the highest in the North of England - 81.6% (4.4% growth since 2020-21).

The city also continues to have England’s lowest unemployment benefit claimant count.

It also came 5th lowest for ‘hidden unemployment’ which includes others not-retired but not working, It has a rate of 8.9% compared with 19.4% in Hull, who rank 4th highest.

Cllr Ashely Mason, Liberal Democrat Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “These new figures are a strong and positive indication that York continues a healthy recovery despite the ongoing inflation and cost of living pressures.

"This is a testament to the proactive and strong partnership work with businesses and key partners such as the BID, Traders Associations, and Federation of Small Businesses, Indie York and Retail Forum across the city.”

He called on government to do more to support business, adding the city council would do all it could to help under a range of programmes.