TWO boys were seriously injured outside a college following a car crashing into a wall.

This morning (February 2,) at 8.46am, two boys were seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a wall, in Yew Tree Lane, near to Ashville College, in Harrogate.

A member of the public called 999, and the boys were taken to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance service to treat their injuries.

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville College, said: "Two pupils from a nearby school have sadly been injured in an incident outside the College.

"Staff from the College administered first aid to the casualties and dealt with the scene until the emergency services arrived, which included an air ambulance.

"We have written to our parents informing them of the incident, which happened on Yew Tree Lane as the children were making their way to school at around 8.45am.

"Our thoughts are with the pupils involved and their families.”

If you can help with North Yorkshire Police's investigation into this incident, please contact them on 101, quoting reference number NYP-02022023-0100.