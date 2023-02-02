A NORTH Yorkshire business making products to help you sleep and relax is going from strength to strength.

Sallyanne Mccrory set up Holistic Kitchen literally from the kitchen table at her home in the Wolds outside York.

She said: "I set Holistic Kitchen up from my kitchen table in 2015 and sold products on Facebook to friends and family before getting a website in 2018. It's since been organically growing around my family."

READ MORE: The Wright Place - York's newest cafe - opens in Walmgate

READ MORE: 'We're closing - and everything is for sale' - York shop closes amid 'crisis'

And she found new customers reaching out for her products during the pandemic while it has been hard to get to see a doctor.

Sallyanne, who is based in Huggate, is this week's Trader of the Week.

We are shining the spotlight on the independent businesses that really make our area special. If you would like to nominate a local trader - or perhaps you run a local business and want to tell us what makes you special - you can tell us more via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/ - it's all free! You can also enter via the SEND NOW button at the end of this article

Meanwhile, here is Sallyanne's story:

What do you sell?

I make and sell essential oil blends to help people with their moods, emotions and needs. I also make vegan skincare and well-being balms. All are made from natural raw ingredients.

What makes you special?

I create scents for people, families and children to use as part of a daily routine. Scent can play a massive part in our mental health and well-being. So many of us have benefitted from using essential oils in our life and so many of my customers are so happy with how a scent has helped them (I have hundreds of five-star reviews). The benefits of using a natural skincare product are amazing too. I have shown people that you do not need expensive posh products for your skincare routine when mother nature provides everything you need, naturally. By purchasing from Holistic Kitchen you are not only getting a five-star product, but you are buying a product that doesn't cost the earth, literally!

Essential oils from Holistic Kitchen

How have you adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

The one thing I am thankful for about the pandemic is that so many people chose to help themselves and try more natural products like mine. So many people purchased my Little Pot of Wonder all-purpose balm, to save them from going to the chemist to buy creams. Calm My Mind Roller Blend sales went crazy because people needed that something to use to help them with the stress and upset that was caused. The pandemic made people address whether they needed to go to the doctor's or not and if not, they came to businesses like Holistic Kitchen who could offer them a natural alternative so they could help themselves.

READ MORE: FIRST LOOK - inside York's newest tea room in famous building

READ MORE: Battle begins to save York shop from being turned into a home

Any awards?

Magic Foo Mist was shortlisted for the Mother and Baby awards 2020. This is a natural postpartum product that has helped many new mums after having their baby. Last year Skin Glow Face Elixir won silver in the Free From Skincare Awards.

Favourite anecdote about the business?

I had a call from a lovely man who wanted to personally thank me for making Calm My Mind roller blend. He said it helps him daily and he can't be without it. He also wanted to thank me for writing a little note with his name on it (I do this for every order) as it felt really personal. I also recently received a letter from a 13-year-old girl thanking me for making lip balm and Snooze Roller blend to help her sleep. So lovely!

Be our next Trader of the Week

Tell us what makes your local business special via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/ - it's all free! Or contact us via the Send Now button below...