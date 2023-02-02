Preparatory work has started on the new stand at York Rugby Union Football Club (York RUFC) as it continues its fundraising.

The £200,000 scheme promises a much better experience for players and spectators at the Clifton Park ground.

Initial work includes preparing the ground and removing a tree for the new fully accessible stand that will be named the Wood-Butler stand after two long standing stalwarts of the club.

As part of the planning permission being granted, five ‘mature’ trees will be planted on the Clifton Park grounds, with sponsors coming forward to fund this extra planting.

The fundraising target is nearly £200,000 for the new stand and the aim is to complete the work in time for the start of next year’s rugby union season in September 2023.

A Gofundme page has also been launched – Donate to A New Stand for York RUFC (gofundme.com) where people can donate directly to the fund.

Corporate and community sponsors are also being explored.

The fundraising campaign includes the opportunity to sponsor a seat, joining the stand supporters club, and the club is particularly interested in hearing from any potential corporate sponsors who wish to get involved.

The old stand is in a poor state of repair and has been in place for over 40 years. It is now not fit for purpose.

The new facility will be accessible to all with an access ramp and a specific area for wheelchair use and will include a range of new facilities including refreshments on matchday, toilets, hot food and drinks outside and storage for rugby kit.

Micky Negri, York RUFC President commented: "It’s very exciting to finally start work, but it is very early stages and we now need to ramp up our fundraising efforts to enable the actual construction work to start. We are very appreciative of everyone who has donated so far and anyone that will do so in the future, so that we can deliver these excellent new facilities.

“The new stand will be of massive benefit to members of the club and will help us continue to thrive and support rugby at all levels.”

As previously reported, leading local housebuilder Persimmon has also donated £1,000 towards the target.

Anyone that would like more information about sponsorship or to donate funds to the cause can find out further information at www.yorkrufc.co.uk or donate via Donate to A New Stand for York RUFC (gofundme.com)

The club has more than 700 members, including junior and seniors for males and females, and a Cavaliers team for veterans.

It hosts County Cup competitions and has won the Yorkshire Shield three times.