A ROAD was closed this morning after an empty car was found overturned.
North Yorkshire Police received reports of an overturned car in Hookstone Road, Harrogate, this morning (February 2), at 5.45am.
The vehicle was found empty, and following further reports, officers believed the driver had fled the scene.
Following searches of the area, officers soon after located a man suffering injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance, and the road reopened shortly after 11am.
If you have any information which could help the investigation and you haven’t already spoken to the police, please call 101 quoting reference: NYP- 02022023-0061
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article