A ROAD was closed this morning after an empty car was found overturned.

North Yorkshire Police received reports of an overturned car in Hookstone Road, Harrogate, this morning (February 2), at 5.45am.

The vehicle was found empty, and following further reports, officers believed the driver had fled the scene.

Following searches of the area, officers soon after located a man suffering injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, and the road reopened shortly after 11am.

If you have any information which could help the investigation and you haven’t already spoken to the police, please call 101 quoting reference: NYP- 02022023-0061