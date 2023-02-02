The new York Minster Refectory restaurant is now set to open in early spring.

Work started on the multi-million pound brasserie just before Christmas.

It is based in the Grade II-listed former York Minster school, which closed in 2020 and dates back to the 1830s.

York-based GEM Construction has been working 24/7 on the scheme, which will be delivered by top Chef Andrew Pern, director of The Star Group.

The two partners say this means the refectory will open much earlier than expected, “hopefully early spring.”

Some 25 building and trades contractors have been busily-working on-site over the holidays.

This follows GEM Construction developing the concepts and design for the past two years.

GEM chairman Mike Green says despite the speed, corners have not been cut, and the new refectory will fit in with the heritage and integrity of the building.

He continued: “Bringing the building back to life again is a significantly bigger challenge - but one we can't wait to get finished as it will realise the dream of a truly fantastic new restaurant and Minster Park in the heart of York."

Restaurateur and Michelin starred chef Andrew Pern said: "The new kitchens on the ground floor - food prep', cooking and pot wash areas - are starting to take shape and have come together much more rapidly than even we had hoped for.”

Starr Inn the City executive head chef Joshua Brimmell is overseeing the refectory’s menu development and all food and hospitality functions.

The brasserie-style restaurant will offer daytime takeaways, daytime and evening dining, plus smaller function, lounge and private dining rooms.

Further details will be announced shortly when bookings is able.

The refectory’s front entrance, now taking shape, will have a takeaway kiosk offering drinks, cakes and snacks during the day. It can then be closed off at night for restaurant dining.

The main ground floor, which previously was where school pupils and staff ate, will now have an open bar and waiting tables with more than 60 covers.

Upstairs, where science, IT and geography was taught, will feature a lounge-type hub and meeting area, with mixed seating and tables, but also spaces for private dining and smaller functions, such as weddings.

Pickering-based Rachel McLane Ltd has designed the interior, using material sympathetic to the Minster, including medium-to-dark oak and antique brushed brass.

A raised dining area on the ground floor promises fine views of the Minster

Rachel said: ”Taking out the old toilets and raising the floor will allow diners to sit and look out to the Minster.”

A custom designed bar on the other side of the refectory, with views through period windows, also promises fine views of the Minster.