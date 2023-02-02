A BIG hello to Finley Joseph Greenwood - the last baby born in York in 2022.

Finley was born just two hours and 20 minutes before "the bells" - giving him the honour of being the last baby born in York for 2022.

We are meeting him today along with two other new citizens - Oliver George Gall and Noah-Jack Danny Scholes.

Time to meet this week's new babies:

---

Baby's full name?

Finley Joseph Greenwood

Finley (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

31/12/2022

Baby's weight?

7lb

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Katie and Stephen Greenwood

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Finley was the last baby to be born in York in 2022. He was born at 21.40 thanks to the amazing team at York Maternity Unit. Unfortunately mum had to go for emergency surgery after his birth, but the surgeon and team managed to get mum, dad and Finley reunited just in time for the New Year Fireworks. We were given a beautiful baby bag full of clothes, blankets and nappies to celebrate his birth. We can not thank the outstanding team enough for the incredible level of care we received.

---

----

Baby's full name?

Oliver George Gall

Oliver

Baby's date of birth?

27th January 2023

Baby's weight?

5lb 14oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Jessica Holdsworth Sam Gall

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Clifton Moor

Anything unusual about the birth?

Within arriving at the hospital Oliver made his appearance in 20 minutes

---

Baby's full name?

Noah-Jack Danny Scholes

Noah-Jack

Baby's date of birth?

6/12/2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Ellie Adams and Jack Scholes

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Such an easy labour - two weeks early after eight days of contracting.

---

