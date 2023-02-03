Basil Reid, our dad and grandad, passed away in 2020.

We discovered an article in the York Press about the Knowles farming family - to which we believe we are related - in the 1940s.

Basil never knew his father and spent his early years in a home for illegitimate children in York.

He worked at the Rowntree chocolate factory, and his wife, Patricia, died in 2021.

Following his passing, we found a document from 1932 (just after he was born) naming Arthur Henry Knowles, of Middlethorpe, as his father and Beatrice Dawson as his mother.

Basil met Beatrice during her life but didn't meet his father, named in the document as Arthur Knowles.

We are writing this letter to reach out to the descendants of Arthur Henry Knowles, who we believe worked at Terry's farm in Middlethorpe in the 1930s and 40s.

We want to find out more about our long-lost relatives.

Please get in touch if you or anyone you know has more information about the family of Arthur Henry Knowles of Middlethorpe.

You can contact Maxim, Basil’s grandson, at parrreid@gmail.com

Thank you.

Mark Reid and Maxim Parr-Reid, Frampton Park Road, London