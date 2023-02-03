The point of politicians I used to believe the least productive occupation imaginable was that of ‘celebrity’.

Then it occurred to me that I was doing The Kardashians and their wannabe cohorts a disservice. They may be grotesquely over-remunerated but they do have a purpose, as a source of harmless gossip and humour.

As my admiration for celebrity soared, however, my belief in politicians headed in the opposite direction.

What is the point of many politicians if their sole purpose is to perpetuate their position as politicians? Celebrity invades your headspace constantly, as do politicians. But at least you can ignore the former.

Many politicians are decent people, but the cream isn’t rising to the top.

Richard D Bowen, Farrar Street, York