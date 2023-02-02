TWO boys have been seriously injured following a vehicle crashing into a wall where they were walking.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that the two boys were pedestrians when a vehicle crashed into a wall, in Yew Tree Lane, near to Ashfield College, in Harrogate.

A member of the public called 999 today (February 2) at 8.46am.

A police spokesperson said: "Both of the boys' parents have been informed, and they have been taken to hospital to treat their injuries by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

"This will have been a distressing incident to witness, and we urge those who have been affected by the events to seek the necessary help if needed."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene to make the area safe, and road and path closures are in place while investigation into the incident is carried out.

Please make alternative arrangements if you plan to travel in this area.

If you can help with our investigation, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number NYP-02022023-0100.