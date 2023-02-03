We are all aware of the many problems facing the NHS. However, a recent experience indicates it is still capable of doing ‘what it says on the tin’.
On Monday I had an eye test appointment with my optician. I was told I would be referred to the hospital for a further check. My optician must have electronically referred me there and then. On Tuesday afternoon I was contacted by York Hospital offering an appointment at 3.45 that day.
After further extensive tests I was advised I had Glaucoma and left with eye drops and the promise of a further appointment in four weeks.
So much negativity is written about the NHS it is good to record a positive experience. Grateful thanks to all.
Geoff Ellin, Copmanthorpe
