We are all aware of the many problems facing the NHS. However, a recent experience indicates it is still capable of doing ‘what it says on the tin’.

On Monday I had an eye test appointment with my optician. I was told I would be referred to the hospital for a further check. My optician must have electronically referred me there and then. On Tuesday afternoon I was contacted by York Hospital offering an appointment at 3.45 that day.

After further extensive tests I was advised I had Glaucoma and left with eye drops and the promise of a further appointment in four weeks.

So much negativity is written about the NHS it is good to record a positive experience. Grateful thanks to all.

Geoff Ellin, Copmanthorpe