CELEBRATIONS are underway at a pre-school and out of school club based in York.

Ofsted inspectors have given Funfishers Nursery and Out of School Club 'outstanding' - the top grade possible.

The club was formed in 1992 and operates from a building in the playground of Fishergate Primary School employing ten members of staff providing care for 172 children.

The pre-school and out of school club offers provision all year round with a breakfast club, pre school, after school club, nursery and a holiday scheme for children aged nine months to 11 years.

The manager, Katie Hatfield, said getting the top grade was particularly poignant following the death of their previous dedicated manager, Lesley Calvert, in November 2021 after a short illness.

She said: “I am unbelievably proud to be the manager of Funfishers, supporting children and families within our local community and beyond.

"We celebrate each child as a unique individual and are thrilled to be able to celebrate the breadth of opportunities that the children have within our setting and the commitment that is shown to providing a stimulating and nurturing environment for children to achieve their full potential.

"There have been many highs within my career at Funfishers so far, but this Ofsted grading, as a manager, is what I have strived to achieve for the children that use our setting and to continue the hard work and dedication in memory of Lesley.’’

Ofsted inspectors have rated Funfishers at Fishergate Primary School in York as 'outstanding' (Image: Funfishers)

The inspector, Julie Dent, praised the setting for their leadership and management qualities, relationships with children and families, progression of learning and their support for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

She said in her report: “The experienced and ambitious management team provides thorough and considerate leadership.

"Professional and knowledgeable staff support each child to reach their full potential. All children make exceptional progress because of the sequenced and child-focused curriculum.

"Staff use precise and ongoing assessments to identify and close gaps in children's learning and development swiftly.

"Consequently, all children, including those with SEND, make exceptional progress from their starting points in learning.”

Along with this, the inspector recognised that the setting has implemented new national and local strategies to support speech and language development and as a result they become highly confident communicators. The setting has been part of the Early Talk for York approach for the last 18 months. This approach trains staff in early years settings and primary schools so they can spot any issues with speech, communication and language early, and work with the child and their family or carers, and other professionals if necessary, to address them.

Maxine Squire, assistant director, Education, Skills and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, City of York Council, said: “I’m pleased that Ofsted has praised the impact of our Early Talk for York speech, language and communication programme in Funfishers’ inspection.

"We’re already seeing tangible improvements in the speech and language outcomes of children from early years providers who’ve been using the programme and hope that even more settings across the city will get involved.”

The full report can be read here.