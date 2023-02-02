A BATTLE has begun to save a York shop in the heart of the historic centre from being turned into a home.

Owners of 7 High Petergate, which used to be The Grimoire Bookshop, want to convert the three-story, Grade-II listed building into a three-bedroom home.

But strong objections have been mounted saying that such a move would send the wrong message and harm the retail future of York.

Two planning applications have been submitted to City of York Council regarding changing the use and interior of the property which dates from the 1600s (references: 22/02468/FUL and 22/02469/LBC).

Agents Vincent Brown on behalf of the applicant P Docwra say: "With this change of use this will provide the continued sustainable use of the building."

They added: "There are examples within the city centre where this change of use has previously been approved."

They pointed out that the building had originally been a residential property before being converted into a shop.

However, strong objections have been made, including one from neighbouring shop owner Philippa Morris, of the Little Apple Bookshop, at 13 High Petergate, who wants the property saved for retail or hospitality use.

She said: "A shop or restaurant can attract hundreds of people to a street in one week, thousands in a year. A house will bring just one resident or family.

Philippa Morris of the Little Apple book shop in High Petergate who is objecting to the plans

"This proposed residential conversion will not contribute to High Petergate which is a business and retail street (with some dwellings on upper floors), and where each premise brings employment, tourism and cultural richness to the city of York.

"If anything it will make it harder for existing businesses which all rely on each other to attract a different clientele. This symbiotic relationship is important for High Petergate's wellbeing and continued success."

She added: "The future of York city centre as a viable commercial entity will be threatened if this proposal is accepted and it will open the floodgates for many more similar applications, where maximising profits for property owners is prioritised ahead of the commercial health of York city centre."

Clare Crawford, of Whernside Avenue, York, is also against the application and said: "This will adversely affect the character of the street, which is clearly a notable retail street with in York. It could also set a precedent for other shops within central with York to be converted into residential units which would not be a favourable move."

Another objection came from Robert Steward, of St Swithins Walk, who told planners: "We need more homes in York, but we don't need them on busy shopping streets like High Petergate. It is disingenuous to call this a family home in such a crowded and busy shopping street.

"There are plenty of examples in York of businesses successfully and sensitively operating in Grade II listed buildings."