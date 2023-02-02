LONG-AWAITED plans have finally been submitted for a Hard Rock Café and 64-bedroom hotel in the centre of York.

As the Press reported last May, the global restaurant chain plans to use the former TK Maxx premises, which opens to both Coney Street and Market Street.

York-based North Star Developments has now submitted a full application to City of York Council, which if approved would give a further boost to Coney Street.

Coney Street is already the subject of major regeneration proposals from the Helmsley Group, plans of which have already been submitted, along with Helmsley’s proposed redevelopment of the river frontage.

An artist's impression (Image: Supplied)

North Star’s plans say the ground floor and basement of 48 Coney Street and 16-18 Market Street would be used for the Hard Rock Café and Rock Shop.

The upper floors would change their use from retail to a 64-bed aparthotel and an extra storey would be created for the aparthotel, whose operator would be Room2.

Overall, some 110 jobs would be created, 100 at Hard Rock and 10 at Room2.

A Planning Statement explains that high streets, including those in York, have been harmed in recent years due to growing internet shopping and the ‘devastating consequences’ of pandemic-related lockdowns, matters compounded further by the cost-of-living crisis.

Estate Agents Savills has analysed the issue with its RE:Imaging Retail document saying many retail spaces must adapt and re-purposing many stores will deliver financial, economic and social value.

The submitted plans say the Hard Rock Café would feature restaurant, Rock Shop, bar and coffee shop, with minimal alterations to the listed Coney Street façade.

The aparthotel would take the top two floors, plus an erected third floor above. Access would be from Market Street. This frontage would feature an improved façade with further access to the café.

The proposed frontage in Market Street (Image: Supplied)

The statement said: “The proposals seek to bring an internationally-recognised food and leisure company into the city centre which, together with the provision of a high quality aparthotel, with a development that will bring significant social, economic and cultural benefits to the city centre.”

The proposals will also “ensure that a strong retail presence is maintained on this important shopping street, in the city centre, which is designated Primary Shopping Frontage.”

The hotel would not harm the retail sector and would deliver economic and social benefits to the city centre, in line with council policy.

The proposed development would boost both the daytime and night-time economy, and complement other high-profile visitor, leisure and employment destinations.

The Hard Rock café would be “a destination in its own right”, raise the city’s profile and support economic growth in the city.

Therefore, the application met a range of local and national policies and should be approved.

If approved, North Star added the scheme would take 18 months to deliver.