With just three years having passed since Brexit perhaps it’s too early to take stock. However, the writing’s on the wall.

At present the UK is the dunce at the top economic table for growth, even behind Russia. How much our lowly position and performance are down to Brexit-inflicted harm is hard to say. Surely, though, it’s a major factor.

We all suffered from Covid, the Ukraine war impinges on us all, but we’re the only European country that ‘committed’ Brexit.

Not a new line of argument but did too many fall for a ‘Farage’ of propaganda and blather back on Thursday June 23, 2016 - ‘a day that will live in infamy’ for many?

Now we’re ‘pressing on regardless’ with HS2. What next?

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York