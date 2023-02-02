A missing 17 year-old boy from York has been found safe and well.

As The Press reported earlier, 17-year-old Harry Llewellyn, was last seen leaving York College at 1pm yesterday afternoon (February 1).

The police said that Harry is from Selby but also has links with York and he was believed to be wearing a dark green puffa style jacket and grey trainers. He is possibly wearing a York College student lanyard.

Harry was described as 5ft7 tall and is described as skinny build. He has floppy dark brown hair which goes down to his ears and he also has a moustache.

And officers were extremely concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch immediately.

A police spokesperson has now said: "Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him."