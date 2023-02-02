If anyone in one of the many bureaucratic departments at City of York Council is reading this and needs an idea that actually makes sense, how about making the left-hand lane at Haxby roundabout coming from New Earswick a left-hand turn only (to Clifton Moor) and make the right-hand lane straight ahead to Haxby and right to Monks Cross?

This would cut traffic emissions and wait times.

Or does that make too much sense for the council and mean they would actually have to do something rather than sit in their ergonomic chairs drawing pictures of a green utopia where no one can travel unless they have defined themselves as carbon neutral?

PJ Turnip, Kinbrace Drive, Woodthorpe, York

 

 