Mr RD Bowen (‘York’s parking peril games, Letters, January 31) writes of local streets becoming inundated with vehicles looking for free parking in and near to the city centre.

Driving through any estate near to York - such as in Huntington, Acomb etc - the streets are so full of vehicles that all the drives and verges are choc-a-bloc to the extent that most green areas are destroyed.

The free parking areas are moving further and further from the city centre as the residents parking zones expand.

It would pay for drivers challenged by finding a place to park to use the Park&Ride sites surrounding the city and so cut down traffic congestion and pollution. There used to be a saying: ‘think before you drink before you drive’. A more appropriate modern saying might be ‘think where you’re going to park before you drive’.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York