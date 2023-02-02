A MAJOR route through North Yorkshire remains closed after a chemical tanker overturned.

As The Press reported yesterday (February 1), drivers are advised that closures are expected to remain in place in both directions on the A1(M) for complex recovery and specialist clean-up work.

The northbound carriageway is closed between junctions 40 for Darrington and 42 for Selby Fork, as is the southbound stretch between junctions 42 and 41 for Holmfields.

This follows a crash at around 7.40am yesterday (February 1) near South Milford, when an HGV collided with the central reservation before coming to rest on its side across both carriageways.

Due to the nature of the incident, it is likely that the closure will be in place for some time. National Highways traffic officers, West Yorkshire Police and fire and rescue services remain at the scene.

Group manager Bob Hoskins from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said:"The clean up and recovery operation is now well underway on the A1 at Ferrybridge.

"However this will take a considerable period of time.

"There are multiple agencies on scene to progress this as quickly as possible.

"Please continue to avoid the area."