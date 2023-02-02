A LORRY driver has died after a crash in North Yorkshire.

As The Press reported yesterday (February 1) a heavy goods vehicle crashed off the A19 on the outskirts of Northallerton.

READ MORE: Police incident in York - main road closed

Emergency services, including ambulance, air ambulance, the fire service and the police, were called to the southbound carriageway - about one mile past the Osmotherley turn-off - at 10.30am.

Despite the efforts to save the driver’s life, he sadly died at the scene at 11.27am.

The man’s family are being contacted by police.

The stretch of road remained closed until 7.40pm while collision investigators examined the scene and to allow the heavy goods vehicle to be safely recovered.

National Highways teams managed the diversions and cleared debris from the road.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists with dash-cam footage are urged to come forward to assist the investigation.

A police spokesman said: "We particularly need to hear from anyone who recalls seeing the heavy goods vehicle prior to the incident.

"If you can help, please make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by emailing the Major Collision Investigation Unit at mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230019357 when providing details."