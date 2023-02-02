Police in York are searching for a missing teenager.

Harry Llewellyn, 17-years-old who was last seen leaving York College at 1pm yesterday afternoon (February 1).

Harry is from Selby but also has links with York.

He is believed to be wearing a dark green puffa style jacket and grey trainers. He is possibly wearing a York College student lanyard.

Harry is approximately 5ft7 tall and is described as skinny build. He has floppy dark brown hair which goes down to his ears and he also has a moustache.

Officers are now extremely concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch immediately..

Anyone with information that could help find Harry is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, then please dial 999.

Please quote reference number NYP-01022023-0418 when passing inforamtion.