Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls: York Barbican Tuesday, January 31, 2023

REGARDED by many as one of the best live acts around, Frank Turner is a punk-folk singer-songwriter from Hampshire whose career began with the band Million Dead before pursuing an acoustic-based solo career and then recruiting his current and excellent band The Sleeping Souls.

Last night's near capacity Barbican crowd witnessed what is Turner’s 2733rd show and, after nine solo albums with his most recent reaching number one on the albums chart, his devoted fans were treated to 26 tracks from his 20-year career.

Turner launched into the classic Recovery, screaming “York! Get ready! Let’s go!” and laid down the rules for the evening around safety, kindness, and sing-along.

As is typical, he brings incredible energy to his live shows and his mix of rock’n’roll, punk, folk and country.

In Photosynthesis, Turner admits that whilst his angry adolescent days are over, it ‘doesn't mean I'm settled up and sitting out the game’, declaring

that ‘I won't sit down, and I won't shut up, and most of all I will not grow up’, taking his youthful charm and anti-establishment grit into his 40s.

In Wessex Boy, Turner fondly references former York venue Fibbers and encourages the formation of ‘mosh-pit circles’ bigger than he’s seen in other cities. The crowd reacts, dancing in unison with crowd-surfing, ‘moshing’ and swaying throughout.

He plays the rarely heard Thatcher F***ed The Kids, rants about his current political frustrations and then gently shares about the loss of his dear

friend and Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchinson to suicide, playing the wonderful A Wave Across The Bay as a personal tribute.

Turner introduces Untainted Love as being about addiction, redemption and true love and tells stories about affairs of the heart, hurt and reconciliation and his fear of the demise of live music post-pandemic. Given the energy and passion in the Barbican this evening, how wrong he is about such fears.

However, Turner isn’t complacent when it comes to preserving live music as witnessed by his appearance at the Houses of Parliament launch of the Music Venue Trust’s (MVT) report on the need for investment in grassroots venues.

Tonight, he introduces ‘There She Is’, a song about the moment he knew he would propose to his wife.

Turner and his band launch into the epic anthem The Road, singing that ‘I’ve travelled many countries, I've washed my feet in many seas, I've drunk with drifters in Vienna and with punks in old DC’, ending a momentous life-affirming evening with the wonderful Four Simple Words as the crowd streams out into the cold winter night with memories of the warmth of this excellent showman and his band.