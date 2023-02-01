A YORK businessman claims to have unearthed new evidence about the identity of a man who harboured M25 road rage killer Kenneth Noye while he hid from police.

Retired accountant and convicted fraudster Paul Blanchard, of Fulford, says he has 'dynamite' recordings that expose the man's role in helping Noye, 75, evade the law.

He said the recordings were made by a writer for research on an unpublished autobiography.

He believed the man should face justice and he intended to hand the tapes over to British police. "I'll be handing the original tapes in at Scotland Yard next Tuesday," he said.

In 1996, Noye stabbed Stephen Cameron, 21, on an M25 slip road near Swanley, Kent and then flew to Spain where he lived under a false name until his arrest in 1998.

He was convicted of murder in 2000 and given a life sentence with a minimum of 16 years, and he was freed in 2019.

Blanchard was convicted of fraud in the UK in 2008, and in 2018 he was ordered to pay back more than £1 million after a 10-year police investigation.

However, he won a battle against extradition to Spain in 2021 over allegations of fraud, money-laundering, forgery and fraudulent use of credit cards, threats and coercion, perverting the course of justice and participation in a criminal organisation.

He claimed in a book later that year that he was betrayed by Spanish intelligence after blowing the whistle on 'Europe’s crime lords.'