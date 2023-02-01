York City chairman Glen Henderson is “not to attend matches for the time being”, the club has announced.

Henderson, who purchased a 51 per cent stake in the club in July 2022, has proved an unpopular figure amongst Minstermen fans since the decision to sack highly popular manager John Askey, who guided the club to promotion from the Vanarama National League North last season.

And the atmosphere has turned even more toxic following a disappointing run of results under David Webb that has seen the club win just once in the league, a 4-1 victory against Maidstone United, since the turn of the year.

As a result, City have dropped to 15th place in the National League table, six points from the relegation places, and only above Maidenhead and FC Halifax Town on goal difference.

Following a 2-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Oldham Athletic in midweek, fans were not afraid to let their feelings known to Henderson in the Minstermen’s 2-1 loss to Maidenhead United at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday, with the chairman said to have made a rude gesture towards supporters.

Fans also began chanting for Henderson to exit the club, much like they had just days earlier.

Following the reports of Henderson’s behaviour, the club have today revealed that he has chosen “not to attend York City matches for the time being”.

“Further to the accusations about the behaviour of individuals during Saturday’s game against Maidenhead, the Club wish to reassure fans that we have taken all allegations seriously,” a club statement read.

"An immediate investigation of relevant CCTV footage and stewards’ body cameras was instigated, which we are informed at present does not substantiate any of the claims.

"As a club, we will not tolerate any kind of abuse, in person or online, amongst fans or directed at club personnel, and we will not hesitate to hand over relevant evidence to the correct authorities to be pursued accordingly.

"Unfortunately in recent weeks there have been several incidents in the hospitality area of the LNER Azuma Stand, so we feel it is important to remind supporters that the hospitality areas of the LNER Community Stadium are subject to the same protocol as the rest of the stadium, and going forward, any foul or abusive language and behaviour will be dealt with as strongly as it would in any other stand, with eviction from the ground.”

The club have also called upon supporters to back Webb, who has been under increasing scrutiny from fans accusing him of senseless tactics and starting players out of their preferred positions.

“To ensure that the focus of supporters remains towards supporting the team on the pitch, Club Chairman, Glen Henderson, has chosen not to attend York City matches for the time being,” the statement continued.

“The club respects his decision not to attend in order to ensure the best playing atmosphere for the team.

“We would like to thank our supporters for your commitment to the club and encourage you to get behind the manager and his team throughout the upcoming matches.”

The Minstermen are next in action in the first part of their double-header against Southend United on Saturday afternoon (3pm), before returning to host Solihull Moors on Tuesday, February 7 (7.45pm).