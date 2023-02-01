Valentines can indulge in truffle rolling as part of a romantic chocolate masterclass in the heart of York.

York’s Chocolate Story is inviting chocolate lovers to join in an exclusive experience with their partners, or best friend, in the UK’s second most romantic city break destination!

The Valentine’s Day Masterclasses on Tuesday February 14 will feature the attraction’s very own chocolatiers. Couples will be given a first-hand sneak peek into how some of the nation’s much-loved chocolate is created, with a romantic twist!

On arrival, guests can enjoy a glass of prosecco and chocolate dipped strawberries. They will then take part in an hour and half of Valentine’s themed activities, before leaving with one of Yorkshire’s most famous hot chocolates.

York’s Chocolate Story at 3-4 Kings Square celebrates the history of York’s chocolate heritage, meaning guests who attend will be learning from some of the very best chocolate experts!

There are 2.15pm and 5.15pm masterclasses, with tickets available at £30 per person. The exclusive sessions are open to eight couples.

Tickets are available here.