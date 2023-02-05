Narla is a six-year-old Akita who was brought to the RSPCA's York animal home on Landing Lane after being found abandoned on the street.

Because of this, the RSPCA says it has no information about her background.

A member of staff at the animal home described her as a 'very sweet natured girl'.

"We have found her to be very affectionate and she absolutely loves her cuddles and getting lots of fuss from you," the staff member said.

Narla's favourite time of the day is walkies when she thoroughly enjoys every second of being out and about.

"She will need an active family who will take her on lots of lovely walks," the staff member said.

"We are quietly confident that Narla is the type of girl who would love to join you on the sofa and watch TV with you.

"She really will make a very loyal best friend for the adopters who want to make her part of their family."

Narla prefers to keep herself to herself regarding other dogs, so she will be best suited as an only pet.

She should only be with a family where any children are aged 16 years or over.

To find out more about Narla, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA says that due to staff shortages, it is not able to reply to every application.

"So if you have not heard back from from us within two weeks of submitting your application, it means you have not been successful," the staff member said.

"Successful applicants will be invited to the centre to meet Narla."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.