YORK KNIGHTS have bolstered their squad with the signing of former Betfred Championship promotion winner James Cunningham.

The 28-year-old, who made 12 appearances for Toulouse Olympique in the Betfred Super League last season, has signed a two-year contract with the Knights that will keep him at the LNER Community Stadium until 2025.

Comfortable playing in a range of positions including as a loose forward, hooker and half-back, Cunningham has an impressive CV, having turned out for Super League sides Toronto Wolfpack and Huddersfield Giants before moving to the French club ahead of last season.

Hull-born Cunningham will reunite with head coach Andrew Henderson at the Knights, whom he worked with for three years at London Broncos.

Cunningham established himself as a regular in the capital, making 104 appearances for the Broncos from 2015-2019, including running in 13 tries in 27 appearances in the side that won promotion to the Betfred Super League in 2018.

The Knights will begin their 2023 Championship season at home to Widnes Vikings on Sunday (3pm), and head coach Andrew Henderson is delighted to have locked down the forward after being impressed over a two-week trial period during pre-season.

“We’re really happy to have James on board,” he enthused.

“I've had the pleasure of working with James previously and knowing him as a person, I thought he’d be a good fit for the group.

“From a playing point of view, he’s a Super League standard player, having mainly plied his trade in Super League at some very good clubs, working under some very good coaches.

“At 28-years-old, he’s still in the prime of his career, so I think he’ll add real value.

“James can showcase himself over the next two years with us and if and when we make the jump to full-time in the future, he could be part of that part as well.

“It was important to find someone with versatility. James can play a number of positions and he’s equally at home at hooker, loose forward, half-back, centre or back-row.

“With our current squad, that could prove valuable for us this season.”

Cunningham is excited to link up with Henderson for the upcoming campaign, which will see him return to two of his former sides in Toulouse and London, saying:

“I’ve got a pretty good relationship with Hendo from our time at London.

“When I saw that Hendo made the move to York, I asked him what the player availability was and if he’d want to sign me again, because I really enjoyed playing under him.

“Hendo is really transparent as a Head Coach, he tells you what he wants and he’ll tell you if you’re doing something wrong and that’s all you can ask as a player.

“I came down on a two-week trial and enjoyed it and Hendo asked me to stay and be part of his vision of earning promotion to Super League.

“Plus, I’ve had my eye on York for the past couple of years given that it’s a Club that’s been moving forward since winning promotion (from Betfred League One in 2018).

“I’m just really excited to be part of this journey.”

With the Knights’ injury list comprehensive ahead of the new campaign, Cunningham’s versatility will be a bonus for Henderson, and he admits that he is excited to play a varied role for the Knights:

“At the moment, I definitely see myself a utility player and I want to fit in wherever Hendo needs me to,” he added.

“It’s a long season and we’ll probably pick up some injuries here and there, so I’m eager to do whatever I can to help.

“Some players don’t like the utility tag but you can make it work to your advantage.

“I enjoy the utility tag, it’s something I’ve had for a long time and one I’d like to have for the rest of my career.”

Cunningham is expected to feature in Henderson’s squad for the visit of Widnes on Sunday, in which he could make his debut for the club.