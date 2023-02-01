York has one of the worst shortages of student accommodation in the country, with three-quarters of purpose-built student flats (PBSA) already taken.

The Stripe Property Group, a developer of such schemes, analysed the rental markets of the top 50 UK universities, and found York had the highest demand.

Last week, it said across the YO10 postcode, 75% of all PBSA rental stock listed on the market, had been snapped-up.

Stripe managing director James Forrester said this was reflected nationally and policymakers must do more to bridge the gap between the demand from students and the supply available.

City of York Council declined to comment and referred the press to York’s two universities.

However, the council’s planning committee tomorrow (Thursday) is recommended to approve a 210-bed scheme at Peppermill Court. This follows it approving hundreds of beds in other schemes.

Last Autumn, the 368-bed Frederick House opened on Fulford Road.

2022 also saw approval for schemes including 303 units in James Street, 276 units at the former Mecca Bingo Hall in Fishergate, 81 units at Aubrey House, plus 34-beds in Clarence Street.

Student flats also form part of the Helmsley Group’s Coney Street regeneration proposals.

York St John University is developing Peppermill as part of a £20m programme by 2025, by which it will put other schemes forward on its land.

This comes as its student numbers are set to rise from 7,500 in 2021-21 to 9,000 by 2026.

Director of Estates management Nick Coackley says sourcing affordable student accommodation is a university priority.

It is working with the City Council on the Local Plan, aiming to develop policies to address scarcity and cost pressures.

Purpose-built student flats tend to be at the top end and expensive, he said.

More traditional homes are also leaving the York market as landlords move to short-term holiday lets, fuelling rental inflation.

York St John guarantees accommodation for first years and aims to ensure low cost, which is why many come to York.

Nick said: “We're one of York’s largest and growing employers, generating many millions of pounds annually to the local economy. Our students are a vital part of the city and benefit hundreds of businesses and other organisations.”

Planning policymakers across the UK have failed to plan for affordable student and wider housing.

Nick added: “Too often, planning policies across the country have treated students and universities as a problem to be managed rather than a fantastic opportunity to be encouraged."

The University of York, which also has growing student numbers, confirms a demand for purpose-built flats, with it recently providing an extra 1,400 rooms for its students.

“We will continue to work with the Council, York St John University and other partners to develop longer-term plans to address the mix of housing demands in York,” a spokesman added.