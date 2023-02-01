YORK is getting a new traditional tea room - in one of the city's oldest buildings.

The Old York Tea Shop is preparing to open later this week in a treasured York location dating back to the 14th century.

The tea shop will open in Our Lady's Row in Goodramgate and will be run by Tony Vickers and his partner Thomas Bojaczuk.

The pair have transformed what was a former candle shop into an inviting tea room with space for 14 customers on the first floor.

While the focus will be on selling speciality teas, coffee, cakes, pastries, bacon rolls and paninis, afternoon tea will be available if booked in advance.

The Old York Tea Room in Our Lady's Row which dates from 1316. Photo by Maxine Gordon

Tony said the emphasis was on using local suppliers and said the art work and some of the interiors had been carried out by local artists and makers.

He told The Press: "Our tea is from a local supplier as are our pastries. We are using the Yorkshire Baker who supply to M&S and Waitrose. Thomas will be baking our cakes and cheesecakes."

Sweet treats to expect will include the likes of a Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, brownies and blondies (look out for the special the Rolo blondie), as well as cup cakes.

Cream teas will be sold too, featuring a tea and scone with jam and cream.

Customers can buy food and drink to enjoy inside the tea room (note the cafe area is up a flight of stairs and there is no lift) or to take away.

Inside, the couple have tried to complement the historic interior, which includes white washed walls and exposed wooden beams. The building dates from 1316 and is Grade I-listed.

Tony said: "We modelled the decor on our own lounge - we wanted it to be wooden and cosy."

He said he and Thomas spent two years looking for the right place to open their tea shop. "When we saw this place we knew straight away it was right. The history makes it so unique. There are hundreds of coffee shops in York - we wanted to do something different by specialising in tea."

A range of 15 loose teas are on the menu, from local suppliers True Tea of Harrogate. Among the more unusual offerings are liquorice and mint as well as peach of summer. Decaf tea and coffee will also be available.

Homemade cheesecake at The Old York Tea Room

The opening hours will be 8am to 5pm every day except Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the couple are considering evening opening and also hosting events such as birthdays and baby showers.

Tony said he was delighted with the location - the tea rooms back on to Holy Trinity Church, where Anne Lister aka Gentleman Jack was 'married' and features on York's popular Gentleman Jack walking tour.

Follow all the latest on Facebook at: The Old York Tea Room.