Feeling entitled isn't always a bad thing, says Fiona McCulloch of York CAB

I was in one of North Yorkshire’s iconic tearooms recently having a cup of coffee to commiserate and celebrate a life following some bad news.

At the table next to me was a woman with her two daughters. She was having a full afternoon tea and her daughters were having fish and chips.

All went well until it was time for her to have her scone. She called the waitress over and asked for it to be taken back to the kitchen to be toasted, explaining she only liked them when they were freshly toasted and warm.

The waitress explained that this wasn’t possible as once food had left the kitchen it couldn’t go back except to be binned due to health and safety regulations.

An almighty row ensued over this. After three staff members had spoken to her, head office was called on the phone to explain the policy.

Offers of new scones (toasted) and the original scone boxed to take home to toast were rejected. Yes, the immortal line, “do you know who I am?” was uttered.

In the middle of this her daughters started a row between themselves as one had been playing with her phone and the other had stirred the shared sundae into pink goo… I quietly moved table to get out of the way.

This took the concept of 'entitled' as a derogatory term to a new level.

If we also consider multi-millionaire princes who think it’s fine to complain about small bedrooms and cheap Christmas presents, then I think we can see why 'entitled' is becoming so maligned.

However, is being 'entitled' always wrong?

I’d worry if this was the cas.

We regularly hear from clients who are in desperate need but don’t think that they are entitled to anything.

We spend a lot of time telling people that they’ve paid into the system for a long time and now is the time that they are entitled to get something back.

This is especially true of Attendance Allowance.

This is a little-known and grossly underclaimed benefit for people of pension age or over who have needed care or supervision for at least six months because of illness or disability.

This benefit allows them to carry on with their lives as they would want by getting money to help with care or practical things such as gardening or cleaning.

It’s split into two categories, for those who need help just during the day and a higher rate for those who need help during both the day and night. This benefit is not means tested.

Attendance Allowance is relatively easy to claim, and, at Citizens Advice, we’ve always had a strong track record of being successful in getting awards first time round.

Any award made will be backdated to the day the claim was started, which is as simple as phoning to request a form to fill in.

The details are listed at the end of this article.

Citizens Advice York, Age UK York, Older Citizens Advocacy York and York Older People’s Assembly are all determined to raise awareness of this benefit and help people who are entitled to it claim it.

If you are over pension age and are struggling to do the things you used to do due to ill health or infirmity, we’d all like to help you to claim the benefit you are entitled to.

There are lots of ways that you can get help to do this.

You can call Citizens Advice on 0808 278 7895 or request a call back at www.citizensadviceyork.org.uk/callback-request/

There is also a library bus which is being run to help people apply for pensions credit and which can also help you with Attendance Allowance.

The bus happens every other Monday with the first one in February being today, February 6 (then again on February 20, etc). Today's bus will be at Yarburgh Way and on the 20th it will be at Alcuin Avenue – this also repeats every fortnight. Age UK do the Yarburgh Way sessions and OCAY do Alcuin Avenue.

In March there will be an information fair organised by York Older Peoples Assembly where you can get help to talk about all benefits and meet us all! The date will be published on Live Well York and the YOPA website.

Fiona McCulloch is chief executive of York Citizens Advice

Some useful contact details: