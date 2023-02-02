MORE NHS staff left their posts at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust last year than before the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show.

As resignations soared across England, NHS Digital figures, which are rounded to the nearest five, show around 725 NHS staff resigned from their roles at the York trust in 2021/22.

This was up from around 545 in 2019/20, the year leading up to the pandemic.

Across the country, 140,000 staff members resigned last year – up from 99,000 the year before – while an average of 101,000 staff resigned annually in the nine years before the pandemic.

Among the departures across England last year were 30,740 nurses and health visitors who voluntarily left their posts – the highest number on record and a 13 per cent increase on 2019/20.

Of them, 120 were based at the York trust – up from 90 in 2019/20.

A record 2,260 midwives voluntarily resigned across England in 2021/22 – including around 15 in York.

Speaking on the NHS Digital figures, a spokesperson for the York trust said: "Recruiting and retaining our nursing staff is a key priority for the trust and although more nursing and midwifery staff left the trust in 2021/22 when compared with 2019/20, it’s important to note that the trust’s overall registered nursing and midwifery headcount numbers actually increased during the same period.

"During this period, we have implemented several new recruitment and retention initiatives including career clinics, a multi-professional preceptorship programme for newly qualified staff, international nurse recruitment, pastoral support and dedicated recruitment events.”

The number of hospital and community health service doctors across the country resigning also reached record levels during the pandemic, rising from 8,225 in 2019/20 to 9,305 last year.

The figures cover medical and administration staff. But a resignation does not necessarily mean the staff member has left the NHS altogether, as the figures also include any promotions and relocations.

The Royal College of Midwifery said that falling pay is a primary issue for many who leave the profession.

The Department for Health and Social Care said it has given one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year, as well as a three per cent cost-of-living pay increase last year.

A comprehensive workforce strategy to help recruit and retain more staff will be published this year, a spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said: "There are already record numbers of staff working in the NHS, with 4,700 more doctors and over 10,500 more nurses compared to last year - and we are committed to 50,000 more nurses in the NHS by the end of this parliament."