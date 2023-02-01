THREE people have been arrested and quantities of suspected class-A drugs seized in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police say they acted on information provided by a member of the public and yesterday (January 31) executed a warrant at a flat on New Millgate in Selby.

A police spokesman said: "Officers seized a quantity of what is suspected to be a class-A-drug, as well as a large amount of cash and three mobile phones."

"A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug. They were both interviewed and released on conditional bail.

"An 18-year-old man from West Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class-A Drug. He currently remains in police custody.

"Extensive forensic and further police enquiries are continuing.

"Information from local people is a crucial part of the fight against the supply of illegal drugs in our communities."

If you are concerned about drug-related crime in your area, please call the police on 101 - or 999 if it's an emergency.