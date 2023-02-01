PRICES are set to rise on bus fares on York's Park & Ride network.

First York and City of York Council have announced a change to fares on the routes, which they operate in partnership.

As part of the annual review, an increase for all but one fare is to be set at three per cent, a third of the current rate of inflation.

The new prices are effective from Sunday (February 5) and show that and adult return is going up by 10p from £3.50 to £3.60, the cost of a child return will stay at £1.80 and concessionary tickets are also going up by 10p from £1.20 to £1.30.

Kayleigh Ingham, commercial director of First Bus for North and West Yorkshire, said: “We have looked carefully at how we can limit price increases for customers as much as possible with the rise in the cost of living that everyone is facing. These changes also balance the challenge of maintaining a sustainable network as we build back passengers following the pandemic.

“Using the Park & Ride for leisure and work-related travel provides excellent value with free parking and we have continued to ensure that the average cost per trip of making multiple journeys remains low.”

Full details of the new fares can be found by visiting the First York website.