A SECOND half brace from Omar Sanyang either side of a Luke Hinsley header earned Tadcaster Albion their first win since April 2022 last night.

The Brewers ground out 2-1 victory over 13th-placed Sheffield FC in their Pitching In Northern Premier League division one east clash, though still remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Before kick-off both sides observed a minutes silence for Gary Burton, the father of former player Kieran Burton, who sadly passed away last month.

On the pitch there was very little between the two sides, and the opening ten minutes passed without any clear-cut chances for either team.

The closest Tad came was through Des Amponsah, who received a pass from Raj Palit, with the forward trying to work space before being crowded out by the visiting defence.

In the 14th minute, Sheffield defender Stephen Brogan hit a dangerous free kick, which whipped wide of the post as Josh Mazfari watched on.

Five minutes later, Jack Johnson saw a shot saved by the keeper after a good move from Tadcaster on the edge of the Sheffield penalty area, but the flag was up on the near side.

A whipped Palit corner was then met by Amponsah at the near post but the latter didn’t catch the strike cleanly and Gary Stevens gathered comfortably.

Little after the half hour mark Sheffield created the clearest chance of the evening, but Mazfari got down excellently to his left with a strong hand to hook the ball to safety.

From the resulting corner the visitors saw a free header go wide as Sheffield created two clear opportunities in quick succession.

Sheffield then had a fortuitous chance when the ball fell kindly for Basile Zottos, but he could only slice wide from inside the box.

The final action of the first half saw Luke Sharry fire a speculative effort from range which wasn’t too far away from troubling the opposition keeper.

Both sides started in a similar fashion after the interval, battling hard without managing to force the issue.

Sanyang was introduced off the bench in place of the injured Theo Hudson in the 62nd minute and was quickly involved in the action

A minute after entering the fray, he slid Lewis Hey in behind, but his chipped shot bounced just wide of the far post.

That proved to be a warning shot, with Tadcaster breaking the deadlock in the 76th minute.

Amponsah and Palit linked up to good effect on the left before the latter laid the ball off for Sanyang.

In turn, he shifted the ball onto his right foot and expertly picked out the bottom corner with his low drive to put Taddy ahead.

Shortly after taking the lead Andy Monkhouse turned to the bench again, brining Rafeal Ferreira on for Hey.

Another Brogan free kick saw Sheffield come close again, this time Mazfari was forced into a save tipping the ball over.

But from the resulting corner, former Brewer Hinsley managed to get free and head in unmarked to level the scores with seven minutes remaining.

However Tadcaster wouldn’t be pegged back for long, with super sub Sanyang netting the winner four minutes later.

Palit drove forward and slid the ball in behind for Sanyang, the returning forward timing his run to perfection and remaining composed before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting the ball into an empty net.

First win of the season!!

What a team! Fought all the way to the end and got what we deserved! Big Thankyou to everyone involved in helping me get back after a long year out! what a feeling contributing 2 goals to help the team with our first Win of the season! #ATAW 💛💛 https://t.co/05PlmNYG1r — Omar Sanyang (@omarsanyang39) January 31, 2023

But the drama wasn’t over there.

In the aftermath of the goal, Sheffield defender Josh Burns was shown a second yellow card for dissent and the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Then came almost nine minutes of injury time, but Tadcaster stood firm and held on to their precious lead to earned their first win of the season.

A massive three points for the Brewers to take into a crucial clash with their nearest rivals Carlton Town at the SoTrak Stadium on Saturday (3pm).