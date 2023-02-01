EMERGENCY services are currently dealing with a serious HGV crash on a major route through North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say that there's been a crash on the southbound carriageway of the A19 about one mile from the Osmotherley junction.

Highways England have also had to close the nearby northbound carriageway to clear mattresses and other debris from the road after a skip wagon shed its load having travelled on the A684 via Ellerbeck.

Both incidents were reported at around 10.30am today (February 1).

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice and to follow the diversions.

Witnesses or anyone with information are advised to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference NYP-01022023-0142 when providing details.