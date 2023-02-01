A SLEEPY RAIL passenger claimed he could travel anywhere in Leeds on a Selby to Leeds rail ticket when he was caught fare dodging in Bradford, a court heard.

John Thackery, 40, of Brackenhill Lane, Selby, now faces a £462.90 bill for the last stage of his train journey to Bradford on June 29.

Kirklees Magistrates Court heard that when he arrived at Bradford Interchange Station, he showed the ticket inspector a Transpennine Smartcard valid between Selby and Leeds.

Thackery had told the railway employee he “thought he could travel anywhere in Leeds”.

He had also claimed he had fallen asleep on leaving Leeds and had only woken after the train had passed New Pudsey.

Thackery did not attend court. He was convicted in his absence of an offence of travelling beyond the distance he had paid for.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.90 compensation to Northern Trains for his journey between Leeds and Bradford, a £88 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

The court was told he had been given the option of paying a fixed penalty ticket to avoid compensation but had not done so. He had then been summonsed.