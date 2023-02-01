Teachers on strike, nurses on strike. It reminds me of my teaching days in downtown Leeds in the 1960s.

A small boy in all seriousness asked: “Miss, how do you earn your money? Are yer a nurse or summat at night?” History repeats.

Mrs Eunice M Birch, Coombs Close, Sutton on Forest

‘Stay well at all costs’

It wouldn’t surprise me if the Government came up with a cunning plan to declare Monday 6 February, the date scheduled for the biggest NHS walkout in history, as ‘National Stay-Well-at-All-Costs-and-Mind-How-You-Go Day’.

Let’s just hope for a fair and balanced resolution sooner rather than later.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive,York

Our railways are being run for the unions

Consequences of prolonged strikes by unions involved in the rail system have proved to the public this vital national form of transport operates not for the benefit of travellers but solely to suit the whims and fancies of union leaders and well remunerated members.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby