UNIVERSITY lecturers in York taking part in what has been described as the ‘biggest strike in decades’ say young academics are being driven out of the profession by a combination of casual contracts, heavy workloads, poor pay and declining pensions.

Steve Roskams, an archaeology lecturer at the University of York who was on a picket line outside King’s Manor this morning, said lecturers’ pay had declined by 25 per cent compared to other sectors in the last 10 years.

Many young lecturers were on casual contracts which gave them no job security and made it difficult to get mortgages, he said.

Many couldn't even afford to live in York, and were forced to live outside the city and commute in.

The pension benefits they could expect once they retired had also been significantly eroded, Mr Roskams said.

Lecturers, including those in York, are planning 18 days of strike action spread out over the next few months, plus a summer marking/ assessment boycott, if the UCEA, the organisation representing universities, does not come up with a better package of pay and condition, he said.

Mr Roskams stressed that most students supported the strikes.

Yes, he said, they were paying a lot of money for their education. “But if we (lecturers) can’t work properly because of the learning conditions and working conditions, then they (students) are not getting the education that they are paying for and that they deserve.”

Striking university lecturers were due to join the TUC rally and march starting at 12 noon at Exhibition Square in York today.

The York action is part of what has been described as the ‘biggest strike in a decade’, with up to half a million workers across the country – lecturers, teachers, and train and bus workers – walking out in increasingly bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Mr Roskams said he and his striking colleagues felt ‘empowered’ by being part of such a widespread movement.

He said the government had to get to grips with the situation.

"The huge gap between the rich and the poor is growing,” he said. “The situation is not sustainable.”

The Government had repeatedly said that meeting striking workers' demands was unaffordable, he said.

But it clould easily raise billions of pounds by charging banks more, and levying a windfall tax on energy companies, he claimed.