DO you have a secret spot or view that you love to keep to yourself?

Well, we've convinced members of our Camera Club to share theirs.

We asked them to post photos under the theme of 'secrets' for our monthly prize competition in the Facebook group.

We had a great selection of entries, including these two from Jonathan Allison. The first shows a "secret view" of St Mary's Abbey through the bushes behind the Art Gallery. The second is one of Scarborough's secrets - one of the Easter Island heads at Jonno's Field with the castle in the background.

Christine Hainsworth urged us to look down while waking through York by posting a photo showing a plaque in the pavement by Parliament Street marking the old Roman fortress in York.

Maze revealed in the ice at Rowntree's Park by Sue Gabbatiss

Sharon Allan took us out to a beauty spot near Thixendale to show us the wonderful 'Waves and Time' grassy mounds.

Melting ice from the recent floodwater revealed the secrets of Rowntree Park's Footprint Maze - and was captured by Sue Gabbatiss.

Catherine Sotheran went searching for the ornate secrets at York Railway Station while Annie Greenhouse took us to a secret beach in North Yorkshire.

Thanks for all the wonderful entries and congratulations to our finalists today, but the winner is Jonathan Allison for his 'secret' image of St Mary's Abbey.

Winner: Secret view of St Mary's Abbey in York by Jonathan Allison (Image: Camera Club)

The competition theme for February will be #LoveAndLaughter. Show us what makes your heart melt and your face beam! Good luck.

