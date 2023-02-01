HEALTH services in York look set for a boost with council planners recommending approval next week for a new type of Primary Medical Centre at Askham Bar.

Primary NHS care provider Nimbuscare seek to retain temporary buildings at the Park’N’Ride site off Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, and erect two more for use as a centre for 18 months.

The former Park’N’Ride site between the Tesco Superstore and Moor Land was established as a vaccination centre in 2020 under emergency permitted development rights introduced for the Covid 19 pandemic, rights which ceased on December 31.

Nimbuscare operates 11 GP practices across the city, serving 250,000 people.

If approved, its proposals would provide 20-30 treatment rooms, plus associated offices and administration.

The health centre would open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 2pm on Sundays. Some 50-70 clinical staff plus 10 office/admin staff would be employed.

When plans for the scheme were submitted last autumn, Nimbuscare said the pandemic has taught the NHS, local councils and others the value of working together to provide joined-up care and support.

Nimbuscare had developed a new model of community-based care, it said, involving various partners, to deliver simple services like blood taking, or much-needed services like respiratory and heart failure clinics.

If approved, services would also include diagnostic testing, imaging and ultrasound services, outpatient medical elective services, retinal screening, NHS health checks, plus other measures to encourage healthy living and ‘health protect’ services.

There would also be benefits advice from the Department of Work and Pensions, plus Citizens Advice, for anything from financial advice to resolving disputes.

A report prepared for next Thursday’s meeting of City of York Council’s planning committee said the application had the support of the Woodthorpe and Dringhouses Planning Panel. Neighbourhood consultation resulted in two letters of support.

Council planning staff said national planning policy is for healthcare services to respond to current and projected needs of local communities.

The site is allocated for 60 houses in the draft local plan, and with the proposed use being temporary, this would not prejudice the homes scheme.

The site was also sustainable for healthcare due to existing ‘extensive car parking’, public transport and cycle routes nearby.

The grey modular portable buildings that would be erected would be similar to the current ones on site.

Recommending approval, council planners noted the site was brownfield, allocated for housing, and used for vaccinations during the pandemic. The application met local and national planning policies.

Their report added: “The continued temporary use of the site for health care purposes, retaining and expanding the existing modular buildings is considered acceptable in principle. The site is in a sustainable location and there would be no harm to visual or neighbour amenity.”