A HOST of schools in York are closed or partially closed due to strike action by teachers today.
City of York Council has given the full list of affected schools.
Schools which are fully closed are:
Carr Infant School
Clifton Green Primary School
Danesgate School
Dringhouses Primary School
Huntington Primary Academy
Stockton on the Forest Primary School
Yearsley Grove Primary School
Schools which are partially closed are:
All Saints RC School
Archbishop Holgate’s CE School
Fulford School
Huntington Secondary School
Joseph Rowntree School
Manor CE Academy
Millthorpe School
Vale of York Academy
York High School
Hob Moor Oaks School
Archbishop of York’s CE Junior School
Bishopthorpe Infant School
Dunnington CE Primary School
Fishergate Primary School
Heworth CE Primary School
Hempland Primary Academy
Hob Moor Primary School
Knavesmire Primary School
Lakeside Primary School
Lord Deramore’s Primary School
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC Primary School
Osbaldwick Primary School
Poppleton Road Primary School
Poppleton Ousebank Primary School
Ralph Butterfield Primary School
Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy
St George’s RC Primary School
St Lawrence’s CE Primary School
St Mary’s CE Primary School
St Oswald’s CE Primary School
Westfield Primary Community School
Wigginton Primary School
Wheldrake with Thornagaby CE Primary School
Woodthorpe Primary School
Schools which are open are:
Acomb Primary School
Applefields School
Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School
Elvington CE Primary School
Haxby Road Primary Academy
Headlands Primary School
Naburn CE Primary School
New Earswick Primary School
Park Grove Primary Academy
Rufforth Primary School
St Aelred’s RC Primary School
St Barnabas CE Primary School
St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School
Scarcroft Primary School
Skelton Community Primary School
Tang Hall Primary School
