A HOST of schools in York are closed or partially closed due to strike action by teachers today.

City of York Council has given the full list of affected schools.

Schools which are fully closed are:

Carr Infant School

Clifton Green Primary School

Danesgate School

Dringhouses Primary School

Huntington Primary Academy

Stockton on the Forest Primary School

Yearsley Grove Primary School

 

Schools which are partially closed are: 

All Saints RC School

Archbishop Holgate’s CE School

Fulford School

Huntington Secondary School

Joseph Rowntree School

Manor CE Academy

Millthorpe School

Vale of York Academy

York High School

Hob Moor Oaks School

Archbishop of York’s CE Junior School

Bishopthorpe Infant School

Dunnington CE Primary School

Fishergate Primary School

Heworth CE Primary School

Hempland Primary Academy

Hob Moor Primary School

Knavesmire Primary School

Lakeside Primary School

Lord Deramore’s Primary School

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC Primary School

Osbaldwick Primary School

Poppleton Road Primary School

Poppleton Ousebank Primary School

Ralph Butterfield Primary School

Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy

St George’s RC Primary School

St Lawrence’s CE Primary School

St Mary’s CE Primary School

St Oswald’s CE Primary School

Westfield Primary Community School

Wigginton Primary School

Wheldrake with Thornagaby CE Primary School

Woodthorpe Primary School

 

Schools which are open are: 

Acomb Primary School

Applefields School

Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School

Elvington CE Primary School

Haxby Road Primary Academy

Headlands Primary School

Naburn CE Primary School

New Earswick Primary School

Park Grove Primary Academy

Rufforth Primary School

St Aelred’s RC Primary School

St Barnabas CE Primary School

St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School

Scarcroft Primary School

Skelton Community Primary School

Tang Hall Primary School

 

 