The race is on to find the best sports people in York, including those who support them.

City of York Council is seeking nominations for the eighth York Sports Awards, which takes place on Thursday April 20.

For the first time, it will also take place at York Racecourse.

The awards celebrate the sport and physical wellbeing achievements of athletes, of all ages and levels.

It also include coaches, administrators, and volunteers together with community champions who kept their communities active during 2022.

A total of 18 awards are to be awarded.

This includes two new awards – the Sustainability Award for Clubs/Teams showing a long-term commitment to the environment and the Diversity and Inclusivity Award for Clubs/Teams demonstrating an open and welcoming approach to encouraging participation.

Keith Morris, Chair of Active York said: “Last year’s event was a huge success and proved to be a memorable return for the awards, after an absence of 3 years. The achievements of those recognised and the range of groups, sports, and communities they represented were an inspiration and their recognition was just what the awards were established to celebrate."

He continued: "We are calling on anyone involved in sport, wellbeing and activity across the city or who knows of anyone deserving recognition to nominate them as we look to further raise the profile of the awards and to celebrate them at a brand-new venue with what we hopefully with our largest ever audience”.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities at City of York Council, the awards partner, said: “These inspirational awards celebrate all involved in sport and physical wellbeing.

"From professional athletes who inspire us, to the generous volunteers without whom community sport and wellbeing initiatives could not take place: this is York’s chance to thank and recognise them, their achievements and contributions.”

The York Sports Awards is organised by Active York in conjunction with event partners City of York Council and York Sport, with support from Switalskis Solicitors, University of York, Better, York RLFC, York RLFC Valkyrie, York City Football Club Foundation, Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate and York St John University.

Last year's event was held at the Roger Kirk Centre at the University of York.

Staged last summer, the event was the first in-person event since 2019 due to the pandemic.

It saw the presentation of 46 awards handed out to the top athletes, coaches, volunteers and administrators across the city.

To nominate and for this year's awards’ criteria visit: www.yorksportsawards.co.uk

Nominations close Sunday 26 February.