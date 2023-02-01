The rhetoric around York Residents Festival being a thank you to York residents rings hollow yet again for those of our city’s disabled residents who can only get into the centre by using their Blue Badges.

The discriminatory permanent ban is still in place, so most of the attractions on offer were out of reach for the third year running.

The ban’s impact grows daily as our Lib Dem-Green council leaders continue to act as if we don’t exist or, perhaps worse, don’t matter.

We need to have this ban reversed now and go back to being a city that truly welcomes all and of which we can be proud.

Lend your support to the 27 organisations in the city working to overturn the ban at www.reversetheban.co.uk

Reverse the Ban steering group,

Centre for Applied Human Rights, University of York