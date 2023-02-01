YORKSHIRE karting ace Bart Harrison has finished second in the IAME British Kart Championship in his first year at senior level, despite being the youngest competitor on the grid.

Harrison, 15, who moved up to seniors after a successful British and European career at junior level, missed out on top spot by just 16 points out of 998 and finished comfortably ahead of his next nearest rival in the 7-race championship season.

At junior level he had twice won the prestigious IAME Winter Cup in Valencia, Spain, the youngest ever winner and the first driver ever to win twice.

As well as competing in the British championship, the teenager, who lives in North Yorkshire and goes to Bootham School, quickly established himself on the European senior circuit competing successfully in the IAME X30 Senior Euro Series and making the grid for the season’s final at Le Mans in October.

He picked up his 2022 Senior Vice British Champion trophy at the glittering British Kart Championship Awards Dinner at Birmingham’s National Motorcycle Museum last month.

Speaking about the achievement, Harrison said: “The step up to seniors, racing against older and more experienced drivers, was always going to be a challenge. But with support from the fantastic team at Mick Barrett Racing, my coach Louise Keith and my parents, the first season has exceeded all our expectations and created a great platform on which to build.”

Another challenge is balancing the gruelling race schedule with his school studies. With important school exams on the horizon, the 15-year-old is managing his race programme carefully this year, but his focus this season is firmly on the IAME Euro Series.

“It is fiercely competitive, and I want to maintain the momentum we have created as a team, but I also know that studying for exams must take priority,” he added.

The 2023 IAME Euro Series begins in Zuera, Spain in early March.